VANCOUVER -- A man has died after being injured in a house fire that Vancouver crews say was caused by smokers' material.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to West 10th Avenue near Maple Street at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with mobility restrictions who had burns on his body. He was removed from the house but later died in hospital because of his injuries.

This was the first fatal fire of the year in Vancouver, crews say.

"Smoking-related fires continue to be the leading cause of fire fatalities in Vancouver and have amounted to over $22-million in fire losses from 2011 to 2019," VFRS said in a news release issued four days after the fire.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this loss."