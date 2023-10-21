1st-degree murder charged approved 2 years after 100 Mile House killing

Almost exactly two years after police were called to investigate a homicide in an industrial area of 100 Mile House, a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.

The charge was approved against James Eugene Perkins – a 100 Mile House resident – on Thursday, Mounties said in a news release Saturday.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident the following day, according to the BC RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit.

The homicide occurred on Oct. 19, 2021. Police were called that evening by a person reporting the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who had succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Mounties have not shared the name, age or gender of the deceased. In their statement Saturday, they said no further information comments would be made, as the matter is now before the courts.

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, BC RCMP spokesperson, in the release.