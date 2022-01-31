1st COVID-19 update of the week coming with latest on hospitalizations, deaths

British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with details on the latest hospitalization and vaccination rates.

Monday's case update is expected to cover three 24-hour reporting periods as no data has been released since Friday. It'll likely be released in a written statement from the Health Ministry in the afternoon.

On Friday, which marked the province's second anniversary since the first local COVID-19 case was announced, officials said nine more people died from the disease.

"We've been on an incredibly arduous and long journey – and no, I didn't think we would be on this phase of the journey for this long," Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Friday.

"But we have the tools and the resources and the wherewithal to help us deal with whatever is going to lie ahead."

The province also reached a new record for test-positive patients in hospital Friday. That update pushed the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 to 990 – a new all-time high for B.C. – with 141 of those in intensive care.

B.C.'s hospitalization total includes both patients whose COVID-19 infections are serious enough to merit hospitalization and those who were hospitalized for some other reason and tested positive incidentally.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel