

CTV Vancouver





A 19-year-old has died despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse who saw the injured man lying in a pool of blood and tried to save his life.

The nurse was driving through the intersection of Ross and Simpson Roads at about 3:30 p.m. Monday when he noticed the victim on the ground. Richard Tarenta told CTV News his first thought was to help.

He pulled over and began CPR, continuing the effort to save the man's life until paramedics reached the scene. Tarenta did everything he could to keep the man alive, but said the victim had been shot in the back and the head.

"I've seen plenty but nothing like this. My first gunshot situation, especially out in the 'real world,' so to speak," Tarenta said.

"When you see a gunshot wound to the head, it's kind of hard to imagine a positive outcome after that."

Paramedics took over, working on the man for some time as a group of distraught people who may have known the victim looked on. He was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance, but died a short time later.

Police remained at the scene most of the night, focusing part of their investigation on a white vehicle near the intersection where the victim was found.

Few details have been provided on what happened.

The shooting occurred in a relatively new subdivision, and there is an elementary school a short distance away, though students weren't in class on the holiday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over. Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Allison Hurst