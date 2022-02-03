19-year-old driver caught doing 225 km/h on North Vancouver highway handed driving prohibition, fines

A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.

The RCMP said the 19-year-old was caught going 225 km/h on the Upper Levels Highway near Westview Drive last weekend. The speed limit in that area is 80 km/h, Mounties said in a statement Wednesday.

But that wasn't the driver's only infraction.

"He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

"This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people."

Mounties said the driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition and fines and had his car impounded for 30 days.

The costs associated with the offences will be "into the thousands," police said, adding that other consequences for high-risk, impaired driving can include mandatory rehabilitation, installation of ignition interlock device and jail time.

"Making roads safer is one of our top priorities in North Vancouver, and is a key priority for police throughout B.C.," Devries said.

"Our officers are vigilant, they are on the road every day and night, and they are dedicated to keeping the commuting public safe."