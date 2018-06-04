

CTV Vancouver





Investigators say alcohol might have been "a contributing factor" in a crash that left a young lacrosse player dead in Delta, B.C. over the weekend.

In a statement, Mounties with Deas Island Traffic Services said a vehicle was stopped on the side of Highway 17A north of Ladner Trunk Road at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Malcom and another occupant got out of the car to look for something in the trunk when a northbound Jeep hit them.

Malcom, who was identified on social media, was killed by the impact. The other victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a GoFundMe page set up since the crash, Malcom's family remembered her as "a beloved daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and most importantly a beautiful soul (who) was taken from us far too soon."

The money raised by the campaign will go towards the Olivia Malcom Kindness Bursary, which will help other young people pursue post-secondary educations.

"Olivia was a shining light to all who knew her. Like the sun, her brightness was radiant and inspired positivity in those who were fortunate enough to have known her in her short time here," the page said.

"She was bigger than life and her lasting impact is undeniable. Her kindness will be treasured and celebrated by the New Westminster community and everyone else she touched."

Two of the region's lacrosse teams also posted messages of condolence to Facebook following the crash.

"Today we say goodbye to a friend, family and fellow lacrosse players. The lacrosse community mourns today at the (loss) of Olivia Malcom," the Women's Salmonbellies wrote. "New West senior women's bellies send their condolences to the friends and family. Service is next Sunday more info to come."

The Delta Islanders Jr. Lacrosse Club also posted on Facebook, saying "our hearts, thoughts and prayers are will the Malcom family and the entire Salmonbellies organization."

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene Saturday.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident.

Those with any information that could help investigators are asked to contact them at 778-290-2400 and quote file number 2018-1802.