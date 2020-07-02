VANCOUVER -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to rob and attack multiple people Tuesday.

Vancouver police say the man, who is from Surrey, approached two men at an underground parking lot near Columbia Street and West 2nd at about 3:30 p.m. He demanded money from them and ran away when the men called police.

The suspect then allegedly accosted a passenger in a stopped car, but the passenger fought the person off and the driver drove away.

Then, when police arrived in the area, it appeared the suspect grabbed an elderly man and threatened him with a knife. Police were able to help free the victim and nobody was injured.

"This was a dangerous and dynamic situation," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "Officers arrived on scene very quickly and thankfully, no one was injured."

Police say the man was taken into custody and charges related to robbery and assault with a weapon have been recommended.