$18K of stolen goods seized in Richmond 'boost and bust' operations

Salmon fillets, sweat pants and pregnancy tests were among the nearly $18,000 worth of stolen items recovered during a recent "boost and bust" operation in Richmond, according to authorities.

Richmond RCMP said officers conducted these operations on four dates in April and May, resulting in 35 arrests. A Wednesday news release noted that 27 of the alleged offenders do not live in Richmond and 18 of them entered the city on public transit "highlighting the regional impact of retail theft."

Clothing and food accounted for the majority of the stolen goods, according to spokesperson Staff Sgt. Paula Mann.

"In many cases, the types of food and clothing items we recover are suggestive of the intention to re-sell. We remain committed to safeguarding our local businesses and ensuring Richmond remains a secure place for everyone," she said.

Mounties encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to police.

"Your vigilance is crucial in helping us deter and address retail theft effectively," the statement from police concludes.