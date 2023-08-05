18-year-old shot and killed by police in East Vancouver park

Police shot and killed an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park early Saturday morning, according to the office that investigates police-involved incidents in B.C.

A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia could be seen speaking to an officer from the Vancouver Police Department in Clinton Park.

Residents in the neighbourhood tell CTV News they were woken up in the middle of the night by what they initially believed was the sound of fireworks.

Security video from a nearby resident includes what appears to be sounds of the gunfire going off just before 2:30 a.m.

A large section of the East Vancouver park, which is located along East 1st Avenue between Penticton and Slocan streets, was behind police tape. The area under investigation appeared to include the park's playground and a basketball court.

In a statement issued late Saturday morning, the VPD said the initial call that brought officers to the park was for a report that shots had been fired.

The call came in around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

"When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a firearm," the VPD statement reads.

"Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police."

Police said the man – who they identified as an 18-year-old – was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

"No police officers were injured and no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located," police said.

In its own statement on the incident, the IIO repeated the details shared by the VPD, asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant information to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Witness information can also be provided via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is an independent, civilian oversight agency tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public. The IIO investigates all such incidents, regardless of whether there's an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Investigators will now work to determine what role police played in the man's death and if there is any evidence that an officer may have committed an offence. If such evidence is found, the IIO's chief civilian director may forward a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.