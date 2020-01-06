VANCOUVER -- A late night shooting in Burnaby sent an 18-year-old man to hospital late Sunday night.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the shooting happened on Willingdon Avenue between Burke and Bond streets at about 10:15 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say an initial investigation suggests the victim was in a grey 2011 Suzuki Swift with two others when a white sedan pulled up beside the vehicle and started to shoot at them.

The driver of the Suzuki crashed the vehicle and all three in the car fled the scene. They were all found by officers soon after and are known to police.

Mounties say it's believed the shooting was targeted and it's not known which direction the suspect vehicle went.

"To have something like this happen in our city, particularly a residential area is completely unacceptable," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP in a news release.

"We want to assure residents of our city that we are resourcing this investigation from units right across our detachment to thoroughly investigate this serious incident."

Thirty minutes after the shooting, emergency crews got called to another possible shooting on Madison Avenue near Dawson Street. Cpl. Brett Cunningham with Burnaby RCMP told CTV News a male on scene speaking to officers was related to the original shooting. Mounties did not provide any further details on the second incident.

Willingdon Avenue was closed for several hours as Burnaby RCMP continued their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident – or with dash cam footage from the area between 10 and 10:30 p.m. – is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.