

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have arrested an 18-year-old in relation to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Strathcona.

Police said a fight broke out around 9:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Keefer Street and Jackson Avenue.

They said Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil was assaulted with a weapon before the suspect fled the scene.

Wildeman-McNeil was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, VPD announced Christopher Aiden Kematch, 18, is now facing one count of manslaughter.

Police said Kematch remains in custody. He will appear in court Wednesday morning.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support Wildeman-McNeil. As of Sunday evening, $3,700 has been raised.