VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced 18 more cases of COVID-19 in their province, as well as three more deaths from the coronavirus.

In all, 2,507 people have tested positive for the virus in B.C. since the pandemic began, and 155 people have died.

There are currently 310 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Of those active cases, 41 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including 8 who are in intensive care.

There have been no new outbreaks in health-care facilities over the last 24 hours, and the outbreak in an acute care unit at Lions Gate Hospital has now been declared over, health officials said.

There are currently 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care units with active outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C.

Dix and Henry provided Friday's update on the virus in a written news release, rather than a live press briefing. Henry will return for a live news conference on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The update comes at the end of a week that saw B.C. transition to phase two of its reopening plan, easing restrictions on restaurants, salons and some other businesses that were ordered to close to slow the spread of the virus.

In their joint statement Friday, Dix and Henry noted that the ban on gatherings of 50 people or more remains in place during Phase 2. Indeed, it has been expanded to apply to drive-in gatherings, health officials said.

"The order has been amended to also include no more than 50 vehicles for outdoor drive-in events, with a restriction on the sale of refreshments," they said. "Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene."

This is a developing story and will be updated.