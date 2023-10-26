18 months in custody for man who gave B.C. teen MDMA that led to his death

The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of a 14-year-old Langley boy who was mocked on video in his final moments has been sentenced to 18 months of jail time.

The man, who is now 21 years old, can’t be identified because he was a minor at the time of the crime.

He pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Carson Crimeni, who was given a massive amount of MDMA at Walnut Grove skate park in Langley four years ago.

Videos were subsequently taken and posted on social media showing the teen in medical distress while bystanders laughed and mocked Crimeni.

The judge ordered the offender to serve 18 months in custody followed by 18 months under supervision, saying the decision was based on his behaviour while on bail and his attempts to turn his life around.

”I’m disappointed. We were hoping for at least two years of incarceration,” said Aron Crimeni, Carson’s father.

”I kind of feel like the court took the middle ground on this one.”

The Crown was asking for two years in prison followed by one year of probation, while the defence asked for 12 to 18 months in custody followed by a period of probation that would bring the total sentence up to three years.

Ahead of Thursday’s sentencing, the defence explained to the court that the young man has since quit dealing and doing illicit drugs, has been employed full-time for three years and hopes to further his education.

The judge described Carson’s death as a hole left behind in a universe that he was at the centre of for the Crimeni family.

Aron told reporters that Thursday's sentencing doesn’t bring a sense of closure as the pain continues to linger four years later.

“What he took away from us can’t be measured. It’s the most devastating thing any human being can go through,” said Crimeni.