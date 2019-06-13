Seasonal temperatures are returning to Metro Vancouver and much of B.C. after a record-breaking Wednesday that shattered temperature records in many areas.

Preliminary results from Environment Canada indicate 17 records were broken Wednesday, with temperatures in many areas eight to 10 degrees warmer than seasonal.

Vancouver recorded a new record of 29.1 C, breaking a record from 1999, while White Rock broke an old record set in 1932 with a high of 29 C. In Hope, a new record of 32.5 C was set, breaking the previous record of 28.4.

The island was also blasted by heat, with Nanaimo setting a new record of 32 C.

CTV News caught up with several people enjoying the water of Sproat Lake, near Port Alberni, where Wednesday’s high reached 33.9 C.

"Normally we are used to this in July and August, so hopefully we have some more moisture coming just with all the forest fires," said one swimmer.

Here is what @ECCCWeatherBC is expecting in the short and long term in BC:



☀️ Predicting a hot summer with higher than usual temperatures



☔️ We are far below normal for precipitation for this time of year



⚡️There are concerns about lightning in the interior @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/673YSmL7AU — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 13, 2019

A fire danger rating map shows much of the province as having moderate to high danger rating already.

There are thunderstorms in the forecast in some areas of BC for Thursday, and while those storms are expected to bring hail and high winds, they also bring concern about lightning.

Temperatures in Metro Vancouver were back down to seasonal Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures in the 20’s through to next week.

Environment Canada is estimating 17 temperature records were broken yesterday. Back to seasonal temps in most places today. Vancouver broke a 20 year record yesterday with a high of 29.1! ☀️���� pic.twitter.com/yvXmWXKoek — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 13, 2019