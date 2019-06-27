

CTV News Vancouver

Chevron and Catalys Lubricants present

The 16th Annual Golf for Dreams

Lori Fergusson Memorial Tournament

Wednesday, July 3

Richmond Country Club

golffordreams.com

Chevron and Catalys Lubricants present the 16th Annual Golf for Dreams Lori Fergusson Memorial Tournament at the Richmond Country Club! Enjoy an amazing day of golf while supporting a great cause. Funds raided will go directly to getting the 27th flight to Disneyland, with over 100 of B.C.'s deserving children with special needs, off the ground on October 22, 2019!

Dreams Take Flight is a registered non-profit charity dedicated to providing the trip-of-a-lifetime to children with physical, mental, social and medical challenges. The Vancouver chapter has been taking deserving children from around British Columbia to Disneyland since 1993! Learn more about how you can get involved online at dreamstakeflight.ca

