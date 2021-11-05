152 Lower Mainland schools on COVID-19 exposure lists this week, down slightly from recent highs

Vancouver -

As the number of active COVID-19 cases in B.C. has gradually declined in recent weeks, so has the number of exposures to the coronavirus at Lower Mainland schools.

As of Friday, there were 152 schools listed across the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health exposure lists, the lowest total CTV News Vancouver has seen in its weekly tracking since immediately after exposure notifications resumed in late September.

As has been the case all school year, the vast majority of recent exposures have been in the Fraser Health region. There were 139 schools on that list as of Friday, compared to just 13 on the Vancouver Coastal Health list.

Schools are added to the lists when a student or staff member tests positive and officials believe there is a risk of ongoing transmission to other members of the school community.

Fraser Health removes schools from its list two weeks after the last exposure date, while Vancouver Coastal Health removes schools four weeks after the last exposure date.

Exposure notifications are not posted for every case of COVID-19 associated with a school community, and schools are not added to the health authority lists until after close contacts have been notified directly by public health officials.

As of Thursday, B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 cases had dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-August. The province added 596 new infections, but the rolling average is down 484.

The latest numbers were released shortly after a presentation on B.C.'s modelling of the pandemic in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province has reached a "fragile balance," with its vaccination rates and other measures to limit COVID-19 transmission leading to a slow decline in new cases.

"This is not the time to let off, in any way, on the things we are doing to protect ourselves, our families and our communities," Henry said.

At the same time, the two largest school districts in the province have decided not to implement additional restrictions in the form of mandatory immunization for their employees.

So far, none of the school districts in B.C. have decided to implement such a mandate. Henry and Premier John Horgan have declined to impose one province-wide, arguing that the school districts are the employers and ultimately responsible for making the decision.

“Our advice has remained they need to look at all of the positive and negative impacts of a vaccinate mandate,” Henry said Thursday. “They have to understand the vaccination rate in their community, in their schools, in their employees.”