$150K grant fund set up for vandalized downtown Vancouver businesses

It's a reality many stores in downtown Vancouver are facing -- shattered windows, vandalism and criminal activity, and it can cost businesses thousands in damages.

To offset some of the financial burden, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association is launching a new grant program next week – but some store owners say it's not quite the solution they're looking for.

"I do frequently worry that I'm just going to wake up to another phone call that my windows are broken," said Jake Jackman, the owner of the Ice Cream Parlour optical store at Denman Place Mall.

Last month, his storefront windows were smashed and completely shattered. It was the second time it's happened to him since he opened his store nine months ago.

He had to spend $11,000 to get the windows replaced.

"These windows are my main form of advertisement for my frames and when they're all boarded up, you can't see all the wonderful frames I have," he said.

Hs isn’t the only business left to cope with the costs that stem from vandalism and property crime.

The DVBIA has taken notice of this and launched the Storefront Security Grant program.

"It's a solution where we have to do everything. This is one step. It's not the entirety of what we need to do in order to address the problem," said Nolan Marshall, the association's president and CEO.

Street-level businesses in downtown Vancouver are eligible to receive up to $5,000, while funds are available, to repair damage.

The organization said it will match up to 50 per cent of the costs.

The DVBIA has set aside $150,000 for the program, which is money that could have been used for other fun initiatives in the city, according to Marshall.

"It really was a difficult decision for us to decide to do this program but we felt like it was really needed," he said, adding that he is disappointed that this kind of initiative is necessary at all.

Jackman, who says he's grateful for the program, still believes it's a Band-Aid solution.

"It's relieving and nice to know that there is someone looking out for you because to put it bluntly, it feels like the city doesn't really have any cares to give," he said.

"A real solution is helping people out who are doing this vandalism," he continued, adding he will be taking advantage of the program if someone does smash his windows again.

Marshall hopes the program will push all three levels of government to do more to address the issue and reduce the occurrence of such crimes.

"This is in fact treating the symptoms and not the root cause, but we believe we have to do both," he said.

Applications will be open from Oct. 24. to Feb. 28, 2023.