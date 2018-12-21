

CTV Vancouver





The day after a windstorm wreaked havoc on southwest B.C., crews are still working to clean up the mess and restore power to more than 150,000 hydro customers.

There were about 88,000 remaining outages on Vancouver Island and 64,000 in the Lower Mainland by Friday morning, resulting in about a dozen school closures in Abbotsford and Surrey.

More than 300,000 BC Hydro customers were affected at the height of Thursday's windstorm, which the utility provider described as one of the most severe weather systems its crews had dealt with in years.

BC Hydro said the extent of the damage to electrical infrastructure was extensive, and it could take days for some people to get service back.

"All available crews and resources will be working around the clock until the damage is repaired," the Crown corporation said in an outage update Friday. "We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates as available."

The windstorm also sent trees crashing down onto homes, highways and cars. Tragically, one person was killed in the Vancouver Island community of Duncan.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the incident was related to a falling tree, but hasn't provided any further details, including the victim's identity.

Toppling trees left others injured as well, including a man working in Surrey and a woman who was inside a blue Mazda that had its roof caved in by a tree on Highway 1 in Langley.



One person was injured after whipping winds toppled a tree onto a blue Mazda on Highway 1 in Langley Thursday afternoon. Dec. 20, 2018.

BC Ferries service had returned to normal by Thursday night following more than 80 cancelled sailings on at least 13 routes, but big lineups are expected on Friday as delayed travellers try to finally get their holiday plans underway.

The company recommends passengers check the BC Ferries website before heading out to the terminal.

More to come…

Rare moment when I am able to stand in the middle of 12th in #Vancouver during rush hour.Street is shutdown due to damage from yesterday’s storm. #bc #windstorm pic.twitter.com/C4G7xau39E — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) December 21, 2018