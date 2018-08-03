15-year-old Surrey girl has been missing for a week, Mounties say
Hailey McClelland, 15, is seen in these images provided by Surrey RCMP.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 3:14PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.
Hailey McClelland was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. last Friday in the 18400 block of 56 Avenue.
"She has not been seen or heard from since," police said in a statement. "Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being."
McClelland is described as a Caucasian female with blonde and orange hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-5 and weighs 108 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
