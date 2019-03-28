

CTV News Vancouver





Police say a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a BMW SUV that crashed in Surrey early Thursday morning, and that the boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP said the vehicle burst into flames after slamming into a tree near 32 Avenue and 137A Street at around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the crash, but believe speed may have been a contributing factor.

Only two people were inside the SUV: the young driver and a 16-year-old passenger, who were both pulled from the wreckage by bystanders then taken to hospital.

Unlike the driver, whose condition hasn't been confirmed, the passenger was not seriously hurt.

Surrey RCMP could not say whether either of the boys had any form of driver's licence. In B.C., you can't get a learner's licence until your 16th birthday, and learning drivers must have a qualified supervisor in the car at all times.

The investigation into the crash is still in its early stages, and Mounties are asking anyone who saw the BMW before the collision to come forward, particularly if they have dash cam video.

Anyone potential witnesses who haven't already spoken with police can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.