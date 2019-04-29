

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are looking for video of an incident that seriously injured a 15-year-old.

The teenage pedestrian was hit by a truck as he waited to cross East 12th Avenue and Kingsway at 8 a.m. Monday, officers said.

Part of a northbound work truck struck the teen as they stood near the curb.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators. Officers have not provided further details on the incident including what charges, if any, the driver could face.

As they investigate the cause of the crash, police ask anyone with dash cam video who was driving in the area between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to come forward.

Collision investigators can be reached at 604-717-3012.