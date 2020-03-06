VANCOUVER -- A string of recent break and enters targeting low-level apartment units in Burnaby has prompted a warning from local Mounties.

Burnaby RCMP say there have been 15 break-ins reported since the start of the year.The incidents have taken place on weekdays and weekends, always between 4 and 9 p.m.

Most of the break-ins have been in two main areas: south of Edmonds Station near Taylor Park, and around Kingsway, Rumble Street, Royal Oak Avenue and Gilley Avenue.

Mounties say smaller, portable items have been primary targets in theses break-ins, like computers, jewelry, handbags and other electronic devices.

"Being a victim of property crime can be frightening and frustrating," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release. "We are asking that members of our community take a look at the advice we're providing to lower the chances of becoming a victim and to increase the safety of your home."

In light of the recent incidents, Mounties are reminding residents of several safety tips like always locking patio doors and windows, storing valuables in a safe, keeping bushes trimmed to eliminate hiding places and upgrading door and window locks if necessary.

The RCMP also recommends keeping a record of serial numbers of valuables, in case they're stolen and later recovered.

Any suspicious behavior should be reported to police.