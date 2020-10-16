VANCOUVER -- As many as 20 centimetres of snow could fall over some highway passes in British Columbia on Friday, forecasters warn.

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings early Friday morning as a result of a Pacific low pressure system.

The weather agency predicted the system would dump between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow on areas in its path.

It's unlikely to stick around, though, based on the forecast.

Environment Canada said the snow was expected to switch over to rain later in the day, then taper off entirely by evening.

Still, those driving through the affected areas are advised to be ready to adjust for sudden, hazardous conditions.

"Rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions," Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Yellowhead Highway – Tete Jaune Cache to Alberta border

Yoho Park-Kootenay Park

An additional warning was issued for the South Peace River region, where the accumulation is estimated at about 10 centimetres.

Those near Tumbler Ridge and Yellowhead Pass may see another five centimetres through the day, before the weather system crosses into Alberta.