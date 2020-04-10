VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey say they have recovered roughly $14,000 worth of cell phones that were stolen from a local business owner late last month.

The investigation began on March 24, when the business owner contacted police to report that 25 phones had been stolen from his vehicle, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

A little over a week later, on April 1, police learned that the stolen phones were being sold on Facebook's marketplace.

After further investigation, police executed a pair of search warrants - one at a local hotel and another in a vehicle - during which they recovered 14 of the stolen phones.

Two suspects were detained at the hotel, but have been released pending further investigation, police said, noting that charges have not yet been laid in connection to the theft.

“Although we successfully recovered 14 of the phones, it’s unfortunate that at this point the business owner is at a loss for the remaining 11 phones,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins in the release. “There are individuals who seek to take advantage of unattended valuables. We’re reminding everyone to deter these types of thefts by not keeping any valuables in your vehicles.”