VANCOUVER -- The number of schools in the Lower Mainland that have had COVID-19 exposures over the last 14 days has dropped dramatically, but there are still nearly 150 of them on local lists.

As of Friday, 145 schools located in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were listed on the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health websites. That's 79 fewer schools than were dealing with recent exposures at this time last week.

Schools are listed on the health authority websites when at least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been at the school during their infectious period. Schools remain on the list until 14 days after the most recent exposure date.

Last week, on May 21, there were 224 schools on the two lists, and 175 of them were in Fraser Health. The Fraser Health total was comparable to the number of school exposures that were active in the health authority on Friday, April 16, during the height of the province's third wave.

With B.C. case counts dropping dramatically since then, the number of school exposures had been slow to follow, but its decline now appears to be picking up speed.

Of the 145 exposures listed on the two sites as of Friday, 22 were located in Vancouver Coastal Health. That's fewer than half as many as were active at this time last week, when the total was 49.

Fraser Health's total has dropped as well, though not as dramatically. There are currently 123 schools listed on the Fraser Health site, down from 175 last week.