VANCOUVER -- Search and rescue crews are at Sun Peaks for a second day after a 14-year-old snowboarder was reported missing over the weekend.

Mounties in Kamloops said the teen took a shuttle to the ski resort Sunday morning. He used the chairlift during the day, but did not catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

Family members have identified the missing teen as Carson Hadwin.

Hadwin's parents were contacted after he missed the shuttle, and they reached out to police.

"We have been searching for the boy since yesterday when he was first reported missing," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a news release.

"Currently there are RCMP officers, the Police Dog Service and Kamloops Search and Rescue scouring the mountain for any sign of the snowboarder."