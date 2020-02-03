VANCOUVER -- The 14-year-old snowboarder who was reported missing at Sun Peaks Resort has been found and is safe.

Kamloops RCMP said the teen was skiing out of bounds on Sunday when he became lost. He spent the night sheltered in an old shed to stay warm.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday morning, a spotting plane saw footprints in the snow leading to the shed and alerted search crews on the ground. Kamloops Search and Rescue reached him a short time later.

RCMP said the teenager is reportedly in good spirits, but cold and hungry.

"After becoming lost, the boy stayed at the shed to wait for rescuers, which is the best action he could have taken," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a news release. "We are very thankful for this outcome."

Sun Peaks Resort also posted on social media that the teen had been "evacuated off the mountain and reunited with family at the resort base."

The teen was reported missing over the weekend. Mounties said he took a shuttle to the ski resort Sunday morning, used the chairlift during the day, but did not catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

Family members identified the missing teen as Carson Hadwin. His parents were contacted after he missed the shuttle, and they reached out to police.

"We'd like to thank everyone involved in this extensive effort and we are all very thankful for a positive outcome," the resort said on Twitter.