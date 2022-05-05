14-year-old girl hit, killed by truck in Burnaby

Warning: This story contains details and images some readers may find disturbing.

Police in Burnaby are investigating a collision near the city's border with New Westminster that killed a 14-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

Images from the scene show a yellow tarp covering what appears to be a body on the roadway in the 7100 block of 11th Avenue. A large dump truck can be seen parked in the middle of the road, surrounded by caution tape.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release that the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. and involved a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle.

"The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation," police said in their release.

A witness told CTV News her children heard an ambulance and numerous police cars approaching around 4 p.m. When they looked outside, they saw a small figure under a tarp on 11th Avenue and a woman lying in the road crying.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community," said Cpl. Brett Cunningham, in the release.

"Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected."

The detachment's Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances that led the truck to strike the girl, police said, adding that they don't believe the driver was impaired.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video from 11th Avenue between 15th and 18th streets to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.