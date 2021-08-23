VANCOUVER -- A missing 14-year-old girl from Surrey, has been found, say police.

She had gone missing on Aug. 20 around 8:30 a.m. in Surrey, according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP, and on Aug. 23 police put out a plea for help in finding her.

The teenager was found “safe and sound” soon after, reads an Aug. 24 update from police.

Correction:

Aug. 24: This story has been updated from a previous version to remove the minor’s name and photo.