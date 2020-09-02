VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are looking for two teenage girls who they say went missing from Metrotown mall Tuesday night.

Mahsa Kaseb and Sadaf Fahimi are both 14 years old, and were last seen around 6:30 p.m., according to a release from Burnaby RCMP.

Police say it's out of character for the young friends to go missing and be out of contact with their families for this long.

Police describe Kaseb as a South Asian girl with a slim build and long black hair. She stands 5'2" tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Fahimi is also a South Asian girl with long black hair, according to police. She stands 5'3" tall, has a medium build, and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

Mounties ask anyone with information that could help locate the two girls to contact them at 604-646-9999.