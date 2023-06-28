14 fishing boats stolen from Kelowna business: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna are appealing for witnesses and information after 14 aluminum fishing boats were stolen from a locked compound at a local business.

The theft was reported on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kelowna RCMP. The stolen watercraft were all "Marlon Jon" models – seven 20-foot boats, six 12-foot boats, and one 14-foot boat.

"This theft is a significant loss to this business, especially coming out of a pandemic and going into what should be the height of their busy season," said spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the statement.

The unnamed business, located on the 800 block of McCurdy Place, is in what police describe as an "extremely busy" area and the specific place in which the boats were stored was in "plain view of traffic on Highway 97."

Authorities are asking anyone who has dash cam video or who witnessed suspicious activity to call 250-762-3300.