A charitable run at a school in Kamloops, B.C. ended with two children in hospital after more than 100 students were stung by wasps.

According to School District 73 spokesperson Diana Skoglund, the incident occurred at Dufferin Elementary School during the Terry Fox Run Thursday morning.

In total, 135 of the school's 215 children were stung after runners disturbed a wasp nest located nearby on city property. One child was stung six times.

Skoglund said the children were taken to the school gym and paramedics and parents were immediately contacted.

Those with known allergies to wasps were closely monitored by staff, but none experienced reactions.

Other children without a history of anaphylaxis, however, did have reactions and were taken to hospital.

Some students at school were so upset that they went home with their parents, Skoglund said, while others finished the day.

The school also called in a company to get rid of the nest.