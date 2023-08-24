13 members of small B.C. fire department lose homes to wildfire
The chief of a small fire department in B.C.'s Okanagan says "the world shattered" when a raging wildfire tore through the community last week, destroying his home and those of 12 others on his crew.
Paul Zydowicz heads up the Wilson's Landing Fire Department, a team of about 25 on-call firefighters responsible for a community with 500 residents. The area also draws visitors to the Okanagan Lake Resort and two children's camps.
When the McDougall Creek wildfire exploded in size last week, Zydowicz says it raced toward the community. Embers that showered down from the mountain, fuelled by whipping winds, quickly erupted into spot fires that spread to structures.
"It came very quickly, it came with a violence. I can't describe it any other way, It was a violent event," he said in an interview with Castanet.net.
"We stayed in there until it was literally no longer bearable or safe to be there," he added.
Although Zydowicz described what unfolded as a nightmare, he also praised the department's members.
"From the very first spark they have shown up and fought this fire while their own homes were burning behind them," he said at a news conference Thursday.
Two members were injured the first night, one suffering a broken wrist and another facial burns, the chief said, but even they are back on the front lines.
"They both called me immediately after being released from the hospital and said, ‘I want to be on the next shift,'" Zydowicz recalled in the interview.
The community and local organizations, including one called Mamas for Mamas, have come together to support Zydowicz, his team, and other evacuees with essentials.
"I literally had my shorts at the fire hall, that was the only thing that I owned as far as clothing goes," he said, adding, "You don't realize what you need until you realize you don't have it."
Ninety properties have been either destroyed or damaged in the area that includes Wilson's Landing, according to the regional district. However, those properties can include multiple homes or structures. For example, one of them is Lake Okanagan Resort, which contains nearly 200 units.
The chief said he understands the emotional toll of being displaced and uncertain about the future, but added that evacuation orders remain in place and need to be obeyed.
"When I say we are with you, know that I mean it. We understand the pain and grief that you're feeling because we are feeling it too," he said at the news conference.
"I know you're tired of hearing it – I'm tired of saying it – but we don't want to send anyone back to an area that is unsafe, and it is still unsafe."
The McDougall Creek wildfire is still classified as out of control, with its size estimated at 12,318 hectares.
