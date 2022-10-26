13 charges laid against North Vancouver man in securities investigation

A North Vancouver man is facing numerous charges stemming from an investigation by B.C.'s financial markets regulator.

Ward Derek Jensen has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of using forged documents, according to a news release from the B.C. Securities Commission.

The 52-year-old allegedly committed the crimes between 2007 and 2017, the BCSC said.

The agency did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the accusations against Jensen, other than to say that they relate to "misconduct."

The allegations against Jensen have not been proven in court.

The BCSC said Jensen was arrested at a North Vancouver home on Oct. 20 and has since been released on $10,000 bail.

"He is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims, selling, promoting, buying, trading or distributing securities, or engaging in any investor relations activities, among other conditions," the BCSC said in its release.

Online court records matching the details of the case as laid out by the BCSC indicate that Jenson's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.