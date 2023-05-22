12-year-old who has been missing for a week seen in Vancouver: Surrey RCMP

Twelve-year-old Akila Geng, who has been missing since May 15, is believed to be in the Vancouver area, Surrey RCMP say.

Police first notified the public about the missing girl in a news release Sunday, nearly a week after she was last seen or heard from.

Since then, Mounties say they have received numerous tips from the public, including from people who may have seen her. It is believed she is in the Vancouver area “in the company of others, including another youth,” police say in a Monday news release.

Her family last saw her at 4 a.m. in the 9100 block of 136A Street in Surrey on May 15, and she was reported missing on May 17, police say.

Geng is described as Black with brown, braided hair. According to police, she is five feet and one inch tall and weighs 111 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Geng’s whereabouts to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or 911.