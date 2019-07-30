

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking the public to help locate a 12-year-old girl who's been missing for weeks.

Abigail Scott was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, Mounties said in a statement issued 19 days later.

She was seen that day in the area of 64th Avenue and 168 Street in Surrey.

The RCMP said Abigail has not been seen or heard from since that morning. They're concerned for her health and well-being, and said it's possible she's in the White Rock area.

Abigail is described as white, 5'5" and about 170 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Abigail might be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The file number for the missing persons case is 2019-111894.