

CTV Vancouver





A 12-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe and sound, according to police.

"Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and other partners for their assistance in locating her," wrote Staff Sgt. Joe Johal in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mounties issued an alert about a pre-teen that had disappeared since Thursday, and provided her name, description and photo to media outlets. CTV News has since removed her name and photo from this article.

Earlier today, she was reported missing in the 7200 block of King George Blvd. in Surrey, and described as an Aboriginal female, 5’5”, 150 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes.