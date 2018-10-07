

Have you seen her?

RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl Jayline Hoytema from Surrey.

She was last seen Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of King George Blvd. in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since, and her family and police are naturally concerned for her health and well-being.

Hoytema is described as an Aboriginal female, 5’5”, 150 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. It was not known what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-149149.