12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.

On Tuesday, a special joint task force in Ontario announced new charges against Kenneth Law, a former chef from Mississauga.

“Police have laid an additional 12 charges of counselling or aiding suicide,” said Inspector Simon James of York Regional Police.

This is in addition to the two charges Law was already facing.

Police said the victims were all from Ontario and aged 16 to 36, but police are working with other agencies.

“We are communicating and sharing info with police services all over the world,” James explained.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones we have lost due to these unimaginable circumstances,” he said during a news conference.

Langley mom Isabella, who asked that her last name not be used, has also been dealing with “unimaginable circumstances.”

Two years ago, her only child, Jaden, who loved to play guitar and hockey, took his life. He was 21.

Shortly after his death, Isabella discovered he’d joined an online pro-suicide forum.

“You can still bring up these evil websites on Google just like that,” she said.

Isabella said when she went on Jaden’s phone after his death, she learned that people had directed him to Kenneth Law’s online business. She said emails indicate Jaden bought a gas regulator from one of Law’s companies.

She went to Langley RCMP with her concerns.

“When I went there two-and-a-half years ago, the only thing (RCMP) could say was ‘it’s not in our jurisdiction,’” said the frustrated mom.

In June, police in Ontario contacted Isabella. She said they forwarded information to Langley RCMP about her son, but she’s yet to hear from investigators in B.C.

“They make his life seem insignificant,” she said.

CTV News raised Isabella’s concerns with BC RCMP.

Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said police are “looking at the information that’s been received and the investigation is ongoing.”

He said he could not release more specific information at this time.

Isabella hopes Mounties will thoroughly investigate her son’s death, but wonders if lives could have been saved if police had listened to her earlier.

If you or someone you know is at risk of taking their own life or harming themselves, you can find help at this link.