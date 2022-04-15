A dozen minimum-temperature records were broken or tied across B.C. Thursday as cold weather settled on many parts of the province.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed 12 records for April 14 fell or were tied due to low temperatures, with most of the previous records being decades old and some more than a century old.

Vancouver tied its record of -1.7 C, which was also how cold it was in 1911. That temperature was taken at Vancouver International Airport. As well, White Rock tied its record of 0 C, first set in 1955. Dease Lake's 2000 record of -18.5 was also tied on Thursday.

Temperature records that were broken, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Bella Bella Area – new record of -4.8, old record of -1 set in 2010.

Burns Lake Area – new record of -14.2, old record of 11.1 set in 2000.

Clinton Area – new record of -7.3, old record of -6.4 set in 2005.

Cranbrook Area – new record of -12.7, old record -8.9 set in 1910.

Fort Nelson Area – new record of -16.7, old record of -15 set in 2000.

Lytton Area – new record of -2.6, old record of -2.2 set in 1935.

Naksup Area – new record of -6.3, old record of -3.5 set in 1981.

Puntzi Mountain Area – new record of -12.6, old record of -12.2 set in 2000.

Trail Area – new record of -3.7, old record of -2.8 set in 1953.

As of late Friday afternoon, no weather alerts were in place for any part of B.C.

Metro Vancouver's forecast for the days ahead show sun on Saturday with a high of 9 C and a low of 3 C. Sunday could see some showers, but it's expected to be a little warmer, with a high of 13 C.

After the weekend, rain is expected to return for several days in Vancouver. High temperatures will average around 10 C and lows are expected to hover at about 6 C, according to Environment Canada.