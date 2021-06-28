VANCOUVER -- Several thousand dollars worth of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and a cellphone were seized from a medium security unit at a prison in Mission, B.C.

In a statement, assistant warden Sheila Bonn says the contraband, estimated to be worth more than $11,000, was seized last Tuesday afternoon thanks to the work of its staff.

“As a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband was seized in the medium security unit at Mission Institution,” reads her statement.

Bonn says that the Correctional Service of Canada uses “a number of tools” to prevent drugs from entering its prisons.

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” she said.

The federal authority is increasing its measures to prevent contraband from entering Canadian prisons, with the goal of ensuring “a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions,” Bonn said.

A tip line for anyone with information relating to contraband in federal prisons has been set up, and callers can remain anonymous, she added.