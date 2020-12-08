VANCOUVER -- More than $119,000 in tickets have been dished out to people for violating B.C.'s public health orders since mid-August, officials revealed Tuesday.

The numbers were shared by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General while announcing the province's record-breaking state of emergency had been renewed for the 20th time since March.

"Most British Columbians continue to do the right thing, and our collective efforts are something to be proud of," Minister Mike Farnworth said in a news release.

"Having said that, I can assure you this government will not hesitate to take further action against those who insist on putting the lives of others at risk. The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety."

The tickets were all handed out between Aug. 21 and Dec. 4. They include 36 tickets for $2,300 each that were issued to venue owners and event organizers who broke provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's order on gatherings and events.

Another 16 tickets for $2,300 for violations of Henry's order regarding bars and restaurants. Together, the tickets total $119,600.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General also said 142 people have been dinged $230 for refusing to "comply with direction from law enforcement," and some 70 tickets totalling $76,216 have been issued to people who broke the federal Quarantine Act in B.C.