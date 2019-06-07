11-year-old reported missing in New Westminster
New Westminster police say they're looking for Meryssa Prasad, 11, who was last seen on Thursday evening. (New Westminster Police handout)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 9:02AM PDT
New Westminster police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police say Meryssa Prasad was reported missing by her family and was last seen Thursday evening in the Moody Park area.
Prasad is described as 5'4", with a thin build, wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.