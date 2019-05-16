

Police are asking the public to help locate a girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Surrey.

In a statement released a few hours later, the RCMP said they're looking for 11-year-old Mia Grkinich.

She is known to have been in the 1700 block of 148 Street at around 10:45 a.m. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from.

Grkinich has been described 5'2" and 100 pounds, with an olive-coloured complexion and long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police and her family are concerned for the girl's well-being. The RCMP said it's out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.