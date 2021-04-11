VANCOUVER -- An 11-year-old child has died in a skiing accident on Mount Seymour, say North Vancouver RCMP.

Police say they were called to assist paramedics around 8 p.m. on Saturday night at the North Vancouver ski slope.

“(It was) a report of an 11-year-old child, seriously injured in a skiing accident on Mt. Seymour,” reads a news statement from Sgt. Peter DeVries.

The child was transported to BC Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

“Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy,” the statement continues.

RCMP make no mention of a criminal investigation and do not call for witnesses in their statement. Instead, they say the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.



CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Mt. Seymour Resort for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.