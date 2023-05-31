11 victims, 3 charges in New Westminster sexual assault investigation

A man who worked at an addiction recovery organization has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

Police announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Adam Haber was charged after a "lengthy investigation" in which 11 victims have come forward to date.

Earlier this year, according to a statement, the New Westminster Police Department started looking into "a number of sexual offences connected to an individual employed by an organization offering substance use recovery services." Police did not name that organization in their media release.

The women who made police reports told officers that they first connected and shared their experiences on social media, and investigators say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet made police reports.

“We want to assure victims that police are here to listen to what you experienced,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the statement.

“Your safety is something we take seriously, and we’re here to provide you necessary support and resources as you bravely come forward."

Anyone with information about this case or who has been the victim of a sexual assault is asked to call the Department Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 604-529-2430 or send an email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.