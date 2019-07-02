

CTV News Vancouver





Fire crews are in Surrey investigating a blaze that's forced 11 people from their homes.

The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 138 Street near 58A Avenue. It then quickly spread to a second home.

When crews arrived, the fire had engulfed a two-storey home with a basement. The blaze then quickly spread to a second home where an aerial ladder was needed because the roof was on fire.

The first house has been completely lost to flames, with significant roof damage on the second home. Three additional homes have been damaged by heat, with siding melted and windows broken.

Two families, one of six and one of five, have been displaced.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

@NEWS1130 active fire in south Surrey. 5 trucks fighting it. One house is down and the second is up in flames. They are boundary cooling and fighting the wind pic.twitter.com/Unczkh9HIA — Rdubz (@12rdub) July 2, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.