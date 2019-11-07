VANCOUVER - The B.C. government is harvesting trees on about 105 hectares of Crown land east of Cranbrook this the winter to reduce the wildfire risk.

The work is expected to be competed by mid-March, depending on the weather.

The area affected by the work includes Crown land south of the Cranbrook Community Forest, between Baker Mountain Road and the power line to the road's north.

The area was identified as a high hazard in wildfire protection plan done by the Regional District of East Kootenay in 2012.