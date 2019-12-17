VANCOUVER -- The annual tradition of running into the chilly waters of English Bay to kick off the new year, is set to return.

This year's polar bear swim is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

The event will be celebrating a major milestone—100 years in the making, on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at English Bay Beach.

The park board is planning to mark the centennial anniversary with the largest swim yet and the addition of family and wheelchair accessible areas.

Festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m. with live music, roving performers and food trucks on-site.

Swimmers braving the cold will take the plunge at 2:30 p.m. sharp.

The Vancouver swim started in 1920, when Peter Pantages and nine others started off the new year in style by taking a dip in English Bay.

The group eventually became known as the Vancouver Polar Bear Club and the event has now become a beloved holiday tradition.

Peter's granddaughter Lisa Pantages is planning to take the plunge for the 58th year, along with at least three generations of her family.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the polar bear swim typically draws crowds of up to 9,000 with anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 participants.