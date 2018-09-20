An accused murderer on the run from California may be hiding out in the Vancouver area, officials say.

Peter Chadwick is a British-born millionaire real estate investor. He's also one of the most wanted suspects in the U.S.

The 54-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife of two decades. Quee Choo was killed in the couple's Newport Beach home in October 2012, a crime Chadwick initially tried to pin on a handyman.

But police believe Chadwick was the one who killed the mother of his three children. They say he dumped his wife's body in a dumpster near the Mexican border.

Chadwick was arrested but made bail. Then one day he failed to show up in court.

The search for Chadwick, who has been missing since 2015, is the subject of a new true crime podcast which investigators hope will draw attention to the case.

"Countdown to Capture" chronicles the case so far, from the murder to the search for their suspect. Those behind the podcast hope it will help them bring him to justice.

They're also offering a US$100,000 reward for information that leads directly to his arrest.

The Newport Beach Police Department believes the millionaire murder suspect could be anywhere in the world, including in Vancouver.

"It was a favourite vacation spot and destination for him and his family before the crime occurred," the NBPD's Jennifer Manzella told CTV News on Thursday.

"He has a lot of money at his disposal and he's been very good at covering his tracks."

There's a chance he may still have friends in the area, prompting Vancouver police to share a post on Twitter asking the public, "Does this guy look familiar?"

Anyone who sees Chadwick is warned not to approach as he may be armed and dangerous. They're asked to contact police immediately.